Control room on coronavirus

A control room has been set up in Kothagudem as part of intensified preventive and surveillance measures against coronavirus.
Official sources said information on suspected cases and those arriving from coronavirus-hit countries into the district can be passed on to the control room on helpline number 104 or 8179478968.
People can also contact the District Surveillance Officer Srinivas on mobile phone number 8106207761 and District Medical and Health Officer Bhaskar on 9491542202, a press release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.