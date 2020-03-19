Telangana

Control room on coronavirus

A control room has been set up in Kothagudem as part of intensified preventive and surveillance measures against coronavirus.

Official sources said information on suspected cases and those arriving from coronavirus-hit countries into the district can be passed on to the control room on helpline number 104 or 8179478968.

People can also contact the District Surveillance Officer Srinivas on mobile phone number 8106207761 and District Medical and Health Officer Bhaskar on 9491542202, a press release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 10:09:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/control-room-on-coronavirus/article31111082.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY