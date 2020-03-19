Control room on coronavirus

A control room has been set up in Kothagudem as part of intensified preventive and surveillance measures against coronavirus.

Official sources said information on suspected cases and those arriving from coronavirus-hit countries into the district can be passed on to the control room on helpline number 104 or 8179478968.

People can also contact the District Surveillance Officer Srinivas on mobile phone number 8106207761 and District Medical and Health Officer Bhaskar on 9491542202, a press release said.