Control fee hike in private schools: BJYM

June 12, 2022 20:24 IST

BJYM State president A. Bhanu Prakash appealed to Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy to control the fee hike proposed by private schools and bring an Act in this regard.

Speaking to reporters at the party office here on Sunday, Mr. Prakash said that about 32 lakh children were studying in private schools that have hiked the fee by 20-40%, creating a huge burden on parents.

He urged Ms. Reddy to intervene immediately and take action against schools collecting huge fees.