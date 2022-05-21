Contributory Pension Scheme employees want all States to follow Rajasthan and Chattisgarh

National Movement for Old Pension Scheme (NMOPS) general secretary Sthitha Pragna has urged the employees in all the States to support the parties which promise to implement the Old Pension Scheme for all the employees.

At the national convention of the NMOPS held in Jaipur in Rajasthan, he said the decision was taken with representatives from 18 States in the country approving it. The NMOPS thanked Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for abolishing the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and reverting to the earlier model of pension scheme thus benefitting 84 lakh family members.

Mr. Sthitha Pragna said that the Chattisgarh government too was reverting to the old pension scheme and recently it had written a letter to the Pension Fund Regulatory & Development Authority (PFRDA) Chairman to pay back the amount deposited from the State under the CPS. The deposited amount to the tune of ₹11,850 crore (now valued at ₹17,244 crore) will be deposited in the PF account of the employees.

He said the employees have also decided to support the parties that announce the abolition of CPS in the ensuring Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections.