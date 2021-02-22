Telangana

Contributors to growth of Telugu felicitated

Former Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, former CBI Joint Director V.V. Laxminarayana, K.V. Ramana Chary, Advisor, Government of Telangana and women participating in the International Day of Mother Tongue event in Hyderabad on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Speakers at a meeting organised to mark the International Day for Mother Language underscored the contribution of women as carriers of language to younger generations.

The meeting was organised by Aksharyaan Telugu Women Writers Forum which has a membership of 750 women writers across eight States. About 130 of them attended Sunday’s meeting where five people who contributed immensely to the development of Telugu were felicitated.

They included a Dalit poet from Mahbubabad Yakamma, Bade Saheb, Sheikh Haseena from Tirupati, Dr. Tirumala Srinivasa Arya and Dr. Praveen Sharma. The ritual of ‘Aksharabhyasam’ was performed on a teenaged boy Vamshi Yemireddy and a four-year old boy Sai Ruthvik who returned from US.

Former Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, former Joint Director of CBI V.V. Laxminarayana and Advisor to government on cultural affairs K.V. Ramanachary spoke.

Related Topics
Telangana
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2021 12:13:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/contributors-to-growth-of-telugu-felicitated/article33897702.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY