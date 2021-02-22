Contributors to growth of Telugu felicitated

International Day for Mother Language celebrated

Speakers at a meeting organised to mark the International Day for Mother Language underscored the contribution of women as carriers of language to younger generations.

The meeting was organised by Aksharyaan Telugu Women Writers Forum which has a membership of 750 women writers across eight States. About 130 of them attended Sunday’s meeting where five people who contributed immensely to the development of Telugu were felicitated.

They included a Dalit poet from Mahbubabad Yakamma, Bade Saheb, Sheikh Haseena from Tirupati, Dr. Tirumala Srinivasa Arya and Dr. Praveen Sharma. The ritual of ‘Aksharabhyasam’ was performed on a teenaged boy Vamshi Yemireddy and a four-year old boy Sai Ruthvik who returned from US.

Former Maharashtra Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao, former Joint Director of CBI V.V. Laxminarayana and Advisor to government on cultural affairs K.V. Ramanachary spoke.