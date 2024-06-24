ADVERTISEMENT

Contractor for Uppal-Ghatkesar flyover to be changed for early completion: Komatireddy

Published - June 24, 2024 09:40 pm IST - Hyderabad

Authorities have been ordered to terminate the contract and invite fresh tenders to complete the work, Minister for Roads and Buildings says after meeting Union Minister

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkata Reddy meeting with Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Monday.

The flyover works between Uppal and Ghatkesar that have been moving at a snail’s place for the past couple of years will pick up pace soon as Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has promised Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkata Reddy that the contractor would be changed immediately.

Mr. Venkata Reddy told media in New Delhi after meeting the Union Minister that the issue was brought to the Minister’s notice and he responded immediately and ordered the authorities to terminate the contract to invite new tenders to complete the work.

Mr. Venkata Reddy said that due to poll code the Regional Ring Road (RRR) works and the conversion of Hyderabad-Vijayawada National Highway into six lanes has been delayed a bit. He said 60,000 vehicles move on Hyderabad Vijayawada National Highway every day. The GMR group that is supposed to complete the toll road works by 2024 have not completed due to various reasons. This is leading to accidents in 17 black spots identified.

He said this was also brought to the notice of Mr. Gadkari and ₹375 crore were allocated by him but the GMR company failed to complete the work. “We will complete the work for temporary relief before December,” the Minister assured.

He said Mr. Gadkari has also promised to organise a special meeting for the review of the Regional Ring Road (RRR) that was neglected by the BRS government. He said 16 pending State highways were once again requested to be converted into national highways and the Minister responded positively.

