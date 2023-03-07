Contractor dies after iron gate falls on him at ICCC

March 07, 2023 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 64-year-old man, working at the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) in Banjara Hills as a contractor died after an eight-foot iron gate fell on him, killing him on the spot, on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said that V. Sudhakar was handling the fencing work at an adjacent building inside the ICCC premises in Banjara Hills on Tuesday when the iron grill gate accidentally fell on him.

“The gate was very heavy and injured him badly, following which he succumbed on the spot. A team was rushed to the spot and the body was shifted for a post mortem examination. We have booked a case under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and started a probe. Preliminary enquiry at the scene of offence suggested that the gate’s falling was accidental. However, a proper investigation will be done to ascertain the same,” said the police.