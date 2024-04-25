ADVERTISEMENT

Contractor arrested for illegal blasting in Turkapally  

April 25, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

  

ADVERTISEMENT

The Medchal Special Operation Team (SOT) along with Genome Valley Police on Wednesday nabbed a contractor for carrying out illegal blasting at Turkapally without any permits. 

B. Ramesh, 37, the contractor from Medchal, was caught blasting rocks at IKP Knowledge Park in Turkapally, along with Orsu Saidulu, 43, owner of the compressor vehicle.  

The police have seized six gelatin sticks and detonators and the compressor vehicle. A case has been booked against the contractor by the Genome Valley police. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to nab Saidulu.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US