Contractor arrested for illegal blasting in Turkapally  

April 25, 2024 12:26 am | Updated 12:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

  

The Medchal Special Operation Team (SOT) along with Genome Valley Police on Wednesday nabbed a contractor for carrying out illegal blasting at Turkapally without any permits. 

B. Ramesh, 37, the contractor from Medchal, was caught blasting rocks at IKP Knowledge Park in Turkapally, along with Orsu Saidulu, 43, owner of the compressor vehicle.  

The police have seized six gelatin sticks and detonators and the compressor vehicle. A case has been booked against the contractor by the Genome Valley police. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to nab Saidulu.  

