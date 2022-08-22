Contract workers injured in lathicharge at NTPC Ramagundam

ADVERTISEMENT

Several contract workers were injured, one of them grievously, when the CISF personnel cane charged them as they tried to gate crash into the NTPC Ramagundam Thermal Power Station during a protest in pursuit of their long-pending demands, in Peddapalli district on Monday.

The incident occurred during a demonstration organised by the JAC of the contract workers to press its charter of demands, including promotions and dependent employment, among others, sources said. A large number of contract workers owing allegiance to various trade unions gathered at the entrance of the power station.

Tension broke out when the CISF personnel stopped the demonstrators at the entrance, which led to jostling. When a section of them tried to force their way into the power station, the CISF personnel resorted to lathicharge and dispersed them.

In the melee, several contract workers suffered injuries and one of them received a head injury, sources added.

Local police also rushed to the spot and tried to defuse tension as the agitated workers turned restive.

Meanwhile, the leaders of the JAC condemned the lathicharge by the CISF personnel and demanded that the NTPC management concede their genuine demands as earlier “agreed upon.”