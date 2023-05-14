ADVERTISEMENT

Contract lecturers of universities seek regularisation

May 14, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Hyderabad

They are covered under the same GO, association leaders point out

The Hindu Bureau

Assistant professors working in various universities on a contract basis have reiterated their demand for regularisation of services and asked when junior college and degree college lecturers could be regularised and why are they being denied the facility.

Universities Teachers Association (C) Telangana State (UTACTS) said the prerequisite qualification for Degree and Polytechnic Lecturers was similar to that of Assistant Professors as per the UGC and AICTE norms. “We also come under G.O Ms. No. 16 of 2016 through which the degree and polytechnic lecturers services were regularised,” said A. Parshuram, president of the association at a press conference.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had promised regularisation of services of all the contract assistant professors of the 12 Universities of Telangana. He said these teachers were working against budget-sanctioned vacant posts possessing all requisite qualifications as per the UGC and AICTE norms.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said various State governments in the country had regularised the contractual services of the assistant professors and part-time lecturers through the special Acts in their respective State Assemblies and the Telangana government too should adopt the same path. He claimed that Karnataka, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have already regularised the services of contract teachers in their universities.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US