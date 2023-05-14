Contract lecturers of universities seek regularisation

May 14, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Hyderabad

Assistant professors working in various universities on a contract basis have reiterated their demand for regularisation of services and asked when junior college and degree college lecturers could be regularised and why are they being denied the facility.

Universities Teachers Association (C) Telangana State (UTACTS) said the prerequisite qualification for Degree and Polytechnic Lecturers was similar to that of Assistant Professors as per the UGC and AICTE norms. “We also come under G.O Ms. No. 16 of 2016 through which the degree and polytechnic lecturers services were regularised,” said A. Parshuram, president of the association at a press conference.

He said Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao had promised regularisation of services of all the contract assistant professors of the 12 Universities of Telangana. He said these teachers were working against budget-sanctioned vacant posts possessing all requisite qualifications as per the UGC and AICTE norms.

He said various State governments in the country had regularised the contractual services of the assistant professors and part-time lecturers through the special Acts in their respective State Assemblies and the Telangana government too should adopt the same path. He claimed that Karnataka, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Andhra Pradesh have already regularised the services of contract teachers in their universities.