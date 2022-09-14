Contract lecturers in Telangana universities seek regularisation

Members of the University Teachers Association (Contract) Telangana State (UTACTS) have urged the government to take up recruitment in the universities after regularising the services of 1,340 contract assistant professors for the past 20 years.

UTACTS president Parshuram and general secretary Bairi Niranjan met Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy, Finance Minister T. Harish Rao and Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao at the Assembly on Tuesday. They said the TRS government had increased their salaries after the formation of Telangana and now they expect regularisation of services as per an earlier promise.

Mr. Niranjan said they had been teaching in the universities for the past 20 years and had gained experience. Now it was unfair to fill up the vacancies without regularising their services. “Because of our efforts, Telangana universities are securing good grades in NAAC grading as well,” he added.

He said the government had earlier regularised the services of contract lecturers in junior colleges, degree colleges and also in schools. He said States like West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Manipur have regularised the services of assistant professors in their varsities. Moreover, there were Supreme Court guidelines as well for regularisation, he said. Karunakar Rao, Srinivas, Rajesh, Sri Shailam and Tirupati were among the association members who met the Ministers.