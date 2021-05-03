Contract doctor held for diversion of drugs

BHADRADRI-KOTHAGUDEM

03 May 2021 22:12 IST

Several Adivasi organisations had protested the illegal diversion of medicines

Bhadrachalam town police on Monday arrested Krishna Prasad, a contract doctor working in the Government Area Hospital in Bhadrachalam, on charges of “diversion” of COVID-19 anti-viral drugs and endangering the lives of people in these times of pandemic.

The action comes in the wake of serious allegations levelled by several Adivasi organisations over the alleged scam involving diversion of COVID-19 drugs from the State-run area hospital to a private hospital, sources said.

When contacted, Bhadrachalam Circle Inspector of Police T Swamy said Dr. Krishna Prasad was arrested for admitting COVID-19 patients at his private hospital in an unauthorised manner endangering the lives of others.

He is booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and also the provisions of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Mr. Swamy said, adding that further investigation into the case was underway.