Telangana

Contraband drugs seized from two people

Excise officials seized 17 grams of cocaine, eight grams of MDMA, 73 ecstasy pills, 15 grams of charas from two accused — 31-year-old Yemen national temporarily residing in Banjara Hills Abdurabu Mohammed and 28-year-old Solomon Susairaj from Secunderabad. The department’s Enforcement wing (Hyderabad) caught the two during a raid at a flat in Noornagar, Banjara hills, on Thursday.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2021 9:03:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/contraband-drugs-seized-from-two-people/article35083424.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY