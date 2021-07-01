Excise officials seized 17 grams of cocaine, eight grams of MDMA, 73 ecstasy pills, 15 grams of charas from two accused — 31-year-old Yemen national temporarily residing in Banjara Hills Abdurabu Mohammed and 28-year-old Solomon Susairaj from Secunderabad. The department’s Enforcement wing (Hyderabad) caught the two during a raid at a flat in Noornagar, Banjara hills, on Thursday.
Contraband drugs seized from two people
