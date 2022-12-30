ADVERTISEMENT

‘Continuous learning leads to prosperity’

December 30, 2022 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - HYDERABAD

(Photo available by Arif)

The Hindu Bureau

‘Learning is a continuous process in life. If we stop learning, and thinking, then there is no creativity and knowledge in our lives,” said Satish Kumar Vemavarapu, founder & CEO, ClinOXY Solutions, Hyderabad. He was delivering a guest lecture on ‘Career opportunities after pharmacy and goal setting’ at GITAM School of Pharmacy on Friday.

“Learning and research capabilities are very important in line with the market to bag a dream job. To achieve the goal, one has to acquire communication, presentation, analytical, leadership, and body language skills along with positive attitude,“ he told them stating one should be innovative or a team member to flourish.

“Publications are mandatory to get an opportunity in scientific/medical & literature writing,“ Mr. Satish Kumar concluded.

CONNECT WITH US