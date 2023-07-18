Continuous drizzle since Monday night soaks the city

July 18, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Continuous drizzle, at times intensifying into moderate rain, drenched every inch of the city throughout the day on Tuesday.

The pattern of rainfall began on Monday night, which kept the entire city enveloped in a kind of foggy stupor for the next 24 hours. The sky remained heavily overcast, and the weather, chilly, indicating more rain in the coming days. Most of the areas in the city recorded a rainfall of anywhere between one and two centimetres up to 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday, with Rajendranagar circle receiving the maximum rain.

The same pattern continued from 8.30 a.m., up to 7 p.m., on Tuesday, with Karwan recording the highest rainfall of close to two centimetres. Chandanagar, Malakpet, Saidabad, Bandlaguda, Shaikpet, Patancheru, Bahadurpura, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Khairatabad, Asifnagar, Nampally and other areas too received considerable rainfall.

While no notable instance of flooding or water logging was reported under the impact of rain, traffic slowed down on all major thoroughfares, adding to the woes of the commuters.

Tree falls were reported from several locations including Vidyanagar, Chilkalguda, New Malakpet, Saidabad, Kavadiguda, Masab Tank, and Secunderabad. The Disaster Response Force of the GHMC attended to the complaints and cleared the trees.

Meteorology department has predicted high likelihood of generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain or thundershowers and at times intense spells in the city during the coming 24 hours.

