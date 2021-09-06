Continuing retired police officers in power raked up in Bandi Yatra

Will address all service issues of officials, assures BJP State president

BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of trying to “drive a wedge” between the serving police officers and the retired officers by keeping the latter to his left and right in various capacities. “The next government is going to be surely ours, where we will ensure the police personnel too are treated with respect and dignity. We will solve all their service grievances,” he promised, at a public meeting at Mominpet village on Monday.

Vowing to continue his ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’ till there is a political change in Telangana, Mr. Sanjay Kumar who on the 10th day of the ‘mahapadayatra’ cut a 100 kilo cake brought out the activists of the party youth wing to commemorate completion of 100 km amid bursting of crackers and release of balloons.

During his walk, which entered into Sangareddy district from Vikarabad, he interacted with the roadside dwellers and listened to their nomadic lifestyles deprived of any kind of social or welfare benefits from the government. “We hail from Palamur and depend on repairing gas stoves. We have no money, food to eat, no shelter to live by, our children do not go to schools. We would have died of hunger if we lived in our native place,” they said.

Moved by their plight, the BJP leader provided some financial assistance and told them that his current programme was meant to understand the peoples’ problems to take it up with the government.

He was shocked to learn none of them had taken the COVID vaccine and urged them to take it as it is being freely provided by the Modi government to every citizen. Later, he also talked to the labour involved in planting saplings and said their issues will be taken up in right earnest if his party comes to power. His march is aimed at overthrowing the ‘family dominated, corrupt and dictatorial rule of Mr. Rao.’