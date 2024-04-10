Continue monitoring drinking water supply situation in villages till onset of monsoons: Telangana CS directs Collectors

April 10, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Secretary to Telangana Government A. Santhi Kumari has directed the district Collectors to continue monitoring the drinking water supply situation in their respective jurisdiction till the onset of monsoon besides ensuring that every household gets sufficient water supply.

The Chief Secretary instructed the special officers appointed to monitor the drinking water supply situation to visit villages for obtaining first-hand information about interruptions in drinking water supply, if any, from the residents. Ms. Santhi Kumari held a video conference with the district Collectors and reviewed the arrangements made to address the drinking water situation, opening up of paddy procurement centres, emergency maintenance works in schools and sunstroke incidents on Wednesday.

She complimented the district Collectors for their team work in closely monitoring the drinking water situation and ensuring uninterrupted supply in the State and said sufficient funds were available with the district administration to meet the situation. Paddy procurement centres had been opened across the State and they had been equipped with drinking water, ORS packets, paddy cleaners and tarpaulins.

Funds for emergency maintenance works in schools released

On the emergency maintenance works in schools, she wanted the district Collectors to expedite works as necessary funds had been released and clearances were given by the Election Commission of India for grounding the works.

Referring to the heat wave conditions, Ms. Santhi Kumari said district task force committees had been constituted and sensitisation and capacity building measures were being taken up for community health workers, medical officers and supervisory staff. Health facilities were being ramped up and awareness was being created among people on the dos and don’ts during heat wave.

