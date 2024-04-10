ADVERTISEMENT

Continue monitoring drinking water supply situation in villages till onset of monsoons: Telangana CS directs Collectors

April 10, 2024 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Special officers asked to visit villages to get first-hand information on drinking water supply  

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Secretary to Telangana Government A Santhi Kumari held a video conference with the district collectors to review the arrangements made pertaining to drinking water situation, opening up of paddy procurement centres, emergency maintenance works in schools and heat wave conditions, on April 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Chief Secretary to Telangana Government A. Santhi Kumari has directed the district Collectors to continue monitoring the drinking water supply situation in their respective jurisdiction till the onset of monsoon besides ensuring that every household gets sufficient water supply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana CM asks officials to ensure proper power, drinking water supply in summer

The Chief Secretary instructed the special officers appointed to monitor the drinking water supply situation to visit villages for obtaining first-hand information about interruptions in drinking water supply, if any, from the residents. Ms. Santhi Kumari held a video conference with the district Collectors and reviewed the arrangements made to address the drinking water situation, opening up of paddy procurement centres, emergency maintenance works in schools and sunstroke incidents on Wednesday.

Chief Secretary to Telangana Government A Santhi Kumari held a video conference with the district collectors on April 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

She complimented the district Collectors for their team work in closely monitoring the drinking water situation and ensuring uninterrupted supply in the State and said sufficient funds were available with the district administration to meet the situation. Paddy procurement centres had been opened across the State and they had been equipped with drinking water, ORS packets, paddy cleaners and tarpaulins.

Funds for emergency maintenance works in schools released

On the emergency maintenance works in schools, she wanted the district Collectors to expedite works as necessary funds had been released and clearances were given by the Election Commission of India for grounding the works.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Referring to the heat wave conditions, Ms. Santhi Kumari said district task force committees had been constituted and sensitisation and capacity building measures were being taken up for community health workers, medical officers and supervisory staff. Health facilities were being ramped up and awareness was being created among people on the dos and don’ts during heat wave.

Chief Secretary to Telangana Government A Santhi Kumari held a video conference with the district collectors to review the arrangements made pertaining to drinking water situation, opening up of paddy procurement centres, emergency maintenance works in schools and heat wave conditions, on April 10, 2024.

Related Stories

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US