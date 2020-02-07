Continue medical camp after jatara: CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao lauded the efforts of the officers for making good arrangements for the lakhs of devotees visiting Medaram village for Sammakka Sarakka jatara.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao visited the Medaram on Friday. After offering prayers to the deities, he closeted with the officials and public representatives. He wanted the officers to be alert till the last moment of jatara. He instructed the officers to focus more on post-jatara operations such as sanitation and cleaning up of the area. The people living in Medaram and surrounding villages should be taken care of by ensuring proper sanitation of entire area to check spread of any epidemic. He wanted the medical camps to be continued for another one month for the benefit of local people.

Meanwhile, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sent a personal message to District Collector R. V. Karnan appreciating him and his team for making elaborate arrangements for the lakhs of devotees visiting the Sammakka and Sarakka jatara. She wanted the officials to protect the essential tribal traditions. She also thanked him and his team for extending good courtesies to her during her visit on Friday.