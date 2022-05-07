Continue fight against the ‘undemocratic attitude’ of govt.: Rahul to NSUI activists in jail

NSUI activists were sent to jail when they protested at OU VC’s office

Continuing his engagement with Congress supporters for the second day in Telangana, former AICC chief and Parliament member Rahul Gandhi met the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) activists lodged in Chanchalguda jail for protesting at the Osmania University Vice-Chancellor’s office when he was denied permission to interact with them.

Accompanied by TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and others, he went to the prison and called on 18 activists of the student wing of the Congress.

The students were booked for allegedly breaking the window panes of the VC’s office door while staging a protest. They also raised slogans against the VC and the government and charged Prof. Ravinder with acting at the behest of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

The NSUI activists, led by its president Venkat Balamoor, were also booked for unlawful assembly and rioting on a complaint lodged by a woman constable. They were produced before a magistrate, who sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

Mr. Gandhi interacted with them and gave them confidence that the party would take care of them, even as he asked them to continue their fight against the undemocratic attitude of the government peacefully. He also inquired about the problems of students and youngsters with them. Mr. Vikramarka was along with him during the interaction.

Before going to the jail, Mr. Gandhi tweeted, “The soul of the Congress party are its dedicated workers, who are waging a selfless battle against injustice. I will always stand by them. Heading to Chanchalguda jail to meet the 18 NSUI student leaders who have been illegally arrested by TRS govt for protesting peacefully.”

The Congress had earlier criticised the government for booking the students with such harsh Sections for using their democratic right of protest. The party said it was nothing but suppression by a tyrant but the students would not relent.