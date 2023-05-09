Continue facilities to students at SC study circle: HC to government

May 09, 2023 12:02 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - HYDERABAD

Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar of Telangana High Court had suspended till May 18 the State government’s decision re-locating 50 students, who were preparing for Group-II examination residing in Telangana State Scheduled Caste Study Circle’s hostel at Dilsukhnagar, to other hostels in city.

The judge passed the interim directions after hearing a writ petition filed by 50 students, including 12 women, challenging an order issued by SC Development Department Deputy Director shifting them to two different hostels. Justice Sudheer Kumar also instructed the DD to submit a report to the HC by May 18 over the facilities available at the two new hostels to which the government wanted them to shift. The judge made it clear that the government should continue to provide all the facilities at the present accommodation where the 50 students were residing till May 18.

The petitioners’ counsel P.V. Sai Krishna told the vacation court bench that the students were living in the TSSC Study Circle hostel and preparing for Group-II exam. As per the government’s earlier notification, the facility of hostel and coaching ended by April 30. But the TSPSC had cancelled the exam due to leakage of question paper issue. Fresh dates for the exam were yet to be announced.

The students requested the government to continue the hostel and other facilities for them till the TSPSC conduct the exam. However, the DD issued an order shifting 12 women students to SC hostel at Dilsukhnagar and the remaining to SC Boys hostel at Dilsukhnagar. Mr. Sai Krishna contended that these two hostels were already choked with students and it would be difficult for the Group-II aspirants to continue their studies to face the competitive exams with inadequate facilities. The matter was posted to May 18 for next hearing.