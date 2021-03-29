‘Continue canal water for ten more days’

HYDERABAD

29 March 2021 20:47 IST

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed Irrigation officials to continue release of water from projects for 10 more days for wetting standing paddy crop.

He reminded them that farmers in some tail-end areas of canals servicing Suryapet district wanted water release to continue and, therefore, officials must ensure that crop over not a single acre dried up, a release said.

It added that Mr. Rao called up Engineer-in-Chief of Irrigation B. Shanker and asked him to take steps for release of water from Kaleswaram project to Lower Manair Dam where the distributory canal to parts of Suryapet district took off.

Advertising

Advertising