Contingency plan for mothers to-be

With flood risk looming over several parts of the State following heavy rains, the government machinery is on alert. During such times, the safety of citizens, especially pregnant women on the verge of delivery, is paramount.

District Medical and Health Officials said that police in a few districts have asked them for a list of women whose delivery is expected in the coming days.

“We have directed medical officers to shift women whose delivery date is inching close. Police, too, have asked for the list,” said a DMHO.

As a precautionary measure, 108 ambulances are placed close to inundated areas to respond to health emergencies.


