Contesting in LAC polls to prove strength: Jagga

HYDERABAD

30 November 2021 21:24 IST

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president and Sangareddy MLA Jayaprakash Reddy said that District Congress Committee (DCC) president T. Nirmala Jayaprakash Reddy was contesting in the MLC elections for Local Area Constituency (LAC) of Medak to prove its strength.

Speaking to reporters in Sangareddy on Tuesday, he said that this move had forced Finance Minister T. Harish Rao to interact with sarpanches, MPTCs and ZPTCs to address their problems.

“Did Mr. Harish Rao respond to the local public representatives in the past?” asked Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy urging the LAC voters to vote for the Congress candidate to get their respect intact.

Stating that the Congress would be able to get all its votes in the polling, the TPCC working president dared to even resign if a single vote crossed from his party to the ruling party.

He added that Mr. Harish Rao arranged camps for the TRS candidate fearing cross-voting.