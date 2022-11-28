Contestants whip up a variety of mouthwatering recipes

November 28, 2022 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST

The third and fourth rounds of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste,’ a cookery competition, were held at Warangal on Saturday in Ekasila Banquet, Haritha Plaza, and on Sunday in Khammam at Lakeview Club (Sequel) in Kaviraj Nagar. Both the events saw overwhelming response from the contestants.

The chief guest for Warangal event was Mayor of municipal corporation G. Sudha Rani. The chief guest for Khammam event was Mayor of municipal corporation Punukollu Neeraja, while the special guest was MD of Khammam Lakeview Club, Dodda Ravi.

Mrs. A. Padma was adjudged the winner of the of The Hindu ‘Our State Our Taste’ preliminary round held in Warangal. The winner showcased her talent in Telangana cuisine by preparing a very tasty and healthy chenuga pappu gongura. Participants presented dishes that represented the flavour of Telangana with Gold Winner Cooking Oil.

K. Sujatha was adjudged first runner while Sadham Latha was declared second runner up.

P. Sandhya was adjudged the winner in Khammam on Sunday. The winner showcased her talent in Telangana cuisine by preparing a very tasty and healthy tota kura liver fry. Participants presented dishes that represented the flavour of Telangana with Gold Winner Cooking Oil.

Judges for the contest Vah chef Sanjay Thumma and ETV chef Raju said that the judging criteria for the dishes were based on the taste, texture, flavour and presentation.

Jai Krishna was adjudged first runner-up, while Uppu Swathi Sree was the second runner-up.

Mr. Ramana Reddy, regional manager, The Hindu Group - Telangana, celebrity chef Sanjay Thumma, ETV chef Raju, Mr. K. Ravi Kumar, sales officer and Mr. Satyanarayana, Pro. of Deeepak Enterprises, Khammam distributor - Gold Winner Cooking Oil, Krishna Mallapally, area sales manager, Telangana– Life Spice, Mohit, ASM and Manzoor, ASM from GRB Ghee, Somasundar, area sales manager from Bambino, Jayakrishna CMR Shopping Mall manager, Harikrishna, branch head from DBS Bank and Ram Mohan Reddy, area sales manager from Medimix, distributed the prizes.

The title sponsor is Gold Winner Cooking Oil. The event is an initiative by The Hindu, powered by LifeSpice and GRB Ghee, in association with Preethi Zodiac 2.0, Bambino. Textiles partner is CMR Shopping Mall, Hygiene partner is Medimix , G Square Group is the realty partner, Energy Partner is IOCL, Housing finance partner is Hinduja Housing Finance, Banking partner is DBS Bank, ETV is the telecast partner and knowledge partner: Vah chef Sanjay Thumma.

The fifth and sixth regional rounds are set to take place in Karimnagar on December 3 at TNGOs Function Place, and at Nizamabad on 4th December at Hotel Kapila.