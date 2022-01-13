‘Contest winnable seats only’

All India Muslim Personal Law member Board (AIMPLB) Maulana Khalil-ur-Rahman Sajjad Nomani on Wednesday wrote an open letter in which he requested Hyderabad parliamentarian Asaduddin Owaisi to contest in Uttar Pradesh only for seats where winning is certain, and enter into alliance on others. Maulana Sajjad Nomani, a noted cleric, is a member of the influential Working Committee of the AIMPLB. He tweeted the letter from his verified Twitter handle. The cleric stated that he admires the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president’s abilities.

He claimed that the role of the OBCs is important as in the past they had defeated communal forces, even as he pointed to the ‘recent developments in Lucknow’.

“In view of this, it has become more important that the division of votes against more oppressive people be reduced to a minimum,” Maulana Nomani wrote.

“If you are agreeable to my request, then you can best decide as to how division of votes can be minimised. According to my understanding, you can contest with full force on seats where victory is certain. On the remaining seats, you can appeal for an alliance. It is my opinion that by doing this, your popularity and the belief in you will increase manifold,” he wrote, adding that this approach would help him in future.