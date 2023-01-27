Contempt notice to Puvvada Ajay Kumar

January 27, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana High Court on Friday issued notice to Mamata Medical College and Educational Society chairman Puvvada Ajay Kumar in a contempt of court petition.

The petitioner Nikhil Gurrapu filed the contempt plea stating that the said society chairman had disobeyed the HC order issued in 2022 in a writ petition relating to fees collected by medical colleges in excess of the fee fixed by Fee Regulation Committee. A batch of writ petitions and two PIL pleas were filed in 2022 seeking setting aside of GO 41 issued by Telangana government fixing fees for students of post-graduate medical and dental colleges for 2017-18.

The petitioners contended that the GO fixing fee for post-graduate medical and dental colleges students was issued without any recommendation from the Fee Regulatory Commission (FRC). A division bench headed by the then Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma quashed GO 41. The bench also directed that the students should pay the fee only fixed by the FRC for the block period of 2016-19.

The bench instructed that the colleges should refund the fee paid by the students in excess of the fee determined by the FRC and return all certificates to the students. The petitioner in the contempt plea contended that Mamata Medical College was not obeying the order passed by the division bench and sought action against its chairman for contempt of the court. The matter was posted to April 17 for next hearing.