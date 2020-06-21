Containment measures in coal belt area

Vigorous containment measures to curb the spread of coronavirus were launched in Gowthampur colony of Chunchupalli mandal on Sunday following detection of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the colony.

A slew of preventive measures, including a disinfection drive and door-to-door survey, were conducted in the colony and the colony has been cordoned off to stem the spread of the deadly virus in the coal belt area, sources said.

The medical teams have launched contract tracing exercise in the colony as per the instructions of Collector M V Reddy, sources added.

Meanwhile, the admission of veteran Congress leader V. Hanumantha Rao in a private hospital in the State capital with suspected coronavirus infection on Sunday created a stir among those who moved closely with him during his visit to Bhadrachalam over a week ago.

According to sources, the senior Congress leader aged about 70 years reportedly had darshan at the historic Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple during his recent visit to Bhadrachalam, despite the bar of entry of devotees aged more than 65 years into the temple for darshan as per the lockdown norms.