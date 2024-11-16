Consumer panel orders insurer to pay ₹1.5 lakh for rejecting COVID-19 treatment claim

A district consumer commission directed an insurance firm to pay ₹1.5 lakh in compensation to a complainant for rejecting a COVID-19 treatment claim.

District Consumer Disputes Redessal Commission in Nizamabad was dealing with a complaint filed by Kottea Ramya, a homemaker. The opposite parties were the offices of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Co. Ltd. and M.H.R.R. Geeta, an insurance agent.

The complainant stated that she had bought a ‘Corona Rakshak Policy’ in September 2020. The policy, having an insured sum of ₹1.5 lakh, provided coverage to her and husband.

In May 2021, she was treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital. The treatment expenditure was pegged at a little over ₹1.54 lakh, and she maintained that she had filed the claim within 30 days.

To her surprise, the insurer rejected her claim on two different occasions. The first rejection was on September 20, 2022, citing a lack of supporting documents, including a detailed discharge summary and ICMR report. The second rejection was on October 14, 2022, citing that the complainant’s “vitals were stable”. They also alluded to a delay of seven months in providing the information.

The commission noted that one of the office of the insurance company had filed a vakalath and that notices were served.

Reacting to the company filing a copy of the insurance policy and its conditions, the commission observed that the policy outlines the conditions for the eligibility of the claim. It, however, did not specify the “severity of symptoms or the necessity of health condition during hospitalisation”.

The commission, as such, termed as “unfounded” the contention of the opposite parties that the complainant’s stable vitals precluded claim eligibility.

The complainant adhered to all conditions under the policy, and had submitted the documents in time. Additionally, the complainant’s hospitalisation for COVID-19 pneumonia was corroborated by medical evidence in the form of test reports.

The panel also pointed out the guidelines of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, which emphasised on prompt dealing of COVID-19-related claims. The commission also cited a Supreme Court order emphasising that insurers cannot rely on grounds not explicitly stated in their repudiation letters.

Apart from directing payment of ₹1.5 lakh as treatment, the commission dismissed the complaint against the insurance agent, Ms Geeta. It also ordered the payment of ₹3,000 as compensation and an equal amount as costs.