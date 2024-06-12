Consumer panel asks BharatPe to compensate customer, says ‘both manufacturer and facilitator liable for defect’

A consumer commission rejected digital payment service BharatPe’s claim that it was merely a facilitator and not the manufacturer of a faulty swipe machine. Instead, the commission ordered the company to refund the machine’s cost and compensate the customer, who had stated that the machine malfunctioned a week after its purchase.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission at Nalgonda was dealing with a complaint filed by Kommuri Mahesh Babu. The opposite party (OP) was BharatPe. The complainant stated that despite following-up several times the problem remained unresolved. He then sent a legal notice but the OP did not respond.

For their part, the OP rejected all allegations. They stated that the complainant was onboarded in March 2022. The swipe machine was ordered in May the same year. The complainant was provided with an option to have it replaced. He did not file evidence to prove it was defective. The OP stated that they were mere facilitators of the machine, and not the manufacturers.

Taking the evidence and arguments placed on record, the commission stated that as per Section 83 of the Consumer Protection Act, both manufacturer and facilitator were liable for any defect in the product supplied by them. Despite several representations, the problem was not solved which is deficiency in service.

The commission directed the OP to pay ₹7,080 which was the cost of the machine, a total of ₹13,000 as compensation and ₹2,000 as costs.