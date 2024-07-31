Consumer forum in Telangana orders compensation after companies fail to repair products under warranty

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Rangareddy, in an ex parte order, directed Reliance Retail Ltd. and Sree Balaji Electronics to repair a television and pay ₹20,000 as compensation to a complainant.

The panel was dealing with a complaint filed by B. Manvith Reddy. The opposite parties (OP) were Reliance Retail Ltd. and Sree Balaji Electronics.

Mr. Manvith Reddy said that he, on December 26, 2020, bought a 65” LED TV for ₹38,5000 from Reliance Retail Ltd. The TV had an extended warranty of four years.

In November 2023, he raised a complaint of a patchy display. A technician said the TV would have to be sent to the service centre, Sree Balaji Electronics. A representative of the service centre picked it up, but the problem persisted. Though notices were served on both the parties, they did not attend the hearings, according to the commission.

Taking note of the evidence and exhibits submitted to it, the commission came to the conclusion that the service centre had not repaired the TV but told the complainant to collect it from Reliance Retail Ltd., after delivering the device to them.

“As per the exhibits marked..., it [the television] was not repaired and handed over to the complainant. Further, they misguided the complainant once ... that the TV was repaired. In the follow-up letters, the Opposite Party No.2 admitted that the TV was kept unrepaired [sic],” the judgment reads.

In a separate case, the commission, in another ex parte order, ordered Eureka Forbes to pay ₹19,990 to a complainant for failing to repair a defective vacuum cleaner under warranty.

The complainant, Koka Maruthi Srinivas, stated that he bought the vacuum cleaner, which came with a two-year warranty, in December 2021. It, however, started developing problems within a year. After raising complaints, a technician inspected it, but the malfunction continued. Subsequently, Mr. Maruthi Srinivas said he tried to reach the company, but in vain.

The commission stated that, given that the machine developed a problem within its warranty period, the company is obligated to repair the product. Terming this as deficiency of service, the commission directed a ₹19,990 refund as well as compensation of ₹10,000.