Consumer forum enhances compensation from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh for medical negligence

The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (TSCDRC) enhanced the compensation to a complainant from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh, while dealing with a case of medical negligence that involved a foreign body being left inside a patient post-surgery.

The Commission was dealing with an appeal filed by Thumu Latha, a resident of Karimnagar. The opposite parties were Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences, and a urologist and duty doctor of the hospital.

The complainant stated that she had experienced backache and visited the Nizams Institute of Medical Sciences. Tests there diagnosed her as having kidney stones. She later approached the OP where she underwent the procedure. Despite this, she experienced pain. Later, an X Ray revealed the presence of a foreign body near her kidney. She then saw other doctors who advised a CT Scan of the abdomen and removal of the foreign body.

For their part, the hospital stated that the complainant was discharged on the seventh day. The guide wire, which was used during surgery, was non-reactive and it was impossible to perform the percutaneous nephrolithotomy (PCNL) surgery without it. The complainant was informed that the particle that remained post-surgery was a part of the guide wire and was harmless. It was accidental and the particle was made of bio-compatible material and of no consequence.

The urologist stated that the complainant honestly informed of the particle and the pain could not be attributed to it. The duty doctors stated that the complainant came to the hospital for a follow-up visit but raised no complaint. “If the pain were unbearable she could have consulted an urologist,” the urologist said.

The TSCDRC noted that while the doctor had orally informed the complainant about presence of the particle, he had not recorded it in the medical file. The TSCDRC faulted the OP for failing to advice the complainant “as to what needs to be dome to remove the fragment/foreign body”, and added that it was the duty to record the observations. An alternate method of removal of this fragment should have been considered when resistance was encountered to have prevented the complication, the TSCDRC stated. The OP should have advised a follow-up in the discharge summary, the TSCDRC added.

Faulting the district commission for awarding a ‘meagre’ compensation of ₹50,000, the TSCDRC stated that it was the duty of OP to record the observation of the foreign particle. “Instead, they have failed miserably to take care of the patient who was forced to consult various other specialists and suffer great pain and pay a very high price for undergoing PCNL at their facility,” the TSCDRC said.

While enhancing the compensation from ₹50,000 to ₹2 lakh, the TSCDRC directed the OP to pay ₹1 lakh as medical expenditure, and ₹20,000 as costs.