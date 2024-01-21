ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer dispute over ‘loan default’ settled out of court in Telangana

January 21, 2024 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A consumer dispute between a complainant and Corporation Bank Limited over the former being mentioned as a loan defaulter was settled out of court.

The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was hearing a complaint from Venkata Srinivasa Meenavalli, with the opposite parties being Corporation Bank Ltd. and its Film Nagar branch.

The complainant had requested the commission to declare as illegal and arbitrary any outstanding amount, interest or overdue towards a loan taken by Greenfire Agri Commodities Limited (now Proseed India Limited) under the complainant’s name.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He had also sought directions to the opposite parties to write to entities, including CIBIL, to remove due or overdue or outstanding due under the complainant’s name.

Moreover, he had sought ₹90 lakh as compensation for the loss of reputation and mental trauma caused by the proceedings and ₹1 lakh as legal expenses.

“Complainant counsel filed memo for withdrawal of the case dated 28.11.2023 by stating that both sides have settled [the] matter amicably outside the court,” the order copy reads. The case was subsequently withdrawn.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US