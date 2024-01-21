GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Consumer dispute over ‘loan default’ settled out of court in Telangana

January 21, 2024 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A consumer dispute between a complainant and Corporation Bank Limited over the former being mentioned as a loan defaulter was settled out of court.

The Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission was hearing a complaint from Venkata Srinivasa Meenavalli, with the opposite parties being Corporation Bank Ltd. and its Film Nagar branch.

The complainant had requested the commission to declare as illegal and arbitrary any outstanding amount, interest or overdue towards a loan taken by Greenfire Agri Commodities Limited (now Proseed India Limited) under the complainant’s name.

He had also sought directions to the opposite parties to write to entities, including CIBIL, to remove due or overdue or outstanding due under the complainant’s name.

Moreover, he had sought ₹90 lakh as compensation for the loss of reputation and mental trauma caused by the proceedings and ₹1 lakh as legal expenses.

“Complainant counsel filed memo for withdrawal of the case dated 28.11.2023 by stating that both sides have settled [the] matter amicably outside the court,” the order copy reads. The case was subsequently withdrawn.

