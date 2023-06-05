Consumer commission finds no connection between Parkinson’s Disease and cancer treatment, orders insurer to pay claim

June 05, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission-II here ordered a health insurance company to pay the complainant the amount she claimed after undergoing a surgery for breast cancer.

The commission observed that the company had rejected her claim on the grounds that she did not inform it that she had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. The commission said this was irrelevant to the surgery she underwent.

The commission was dealing with a complaint filed by the patient and husband, with the opposite party being Star Health and Allied Insurance Company Ltd.

According to the complaint, in March 2021, the woman was diagnosed with cancer in her right breast at an Apollo Hospital, where they incurred an expenditure of ₹72,820. In April, she went to the Indo-American Cancer Hospital and underwent a surgery and other procedures and was charged ₹3,08,645.

The complainants thus made a claim of ₹3,81,465 but the insurance firm refused to pay the claim, saying that the complainants had failed to inform it that the patient was suffering from Parkinson’s Disease. The insurance company, however, denied all the allegations and said the condition was not disclosed at the time of taking the policy.

The complainants said the patient had Parkinson’s Disease till July 2, 2019, and that the policy was bought on June 24, 2019.

The commission found no connection between Parkinson’s Disease and the treatment that the patient underwent. Describing the rejection of the claim as “unilateral repudiation”, the commission termed it unfair. It thus ordered ₹3,81,465 as claim amount and ₹25,000 as compensation.

