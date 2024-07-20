ADVERTISEMENT

Consumer commission dismisses case against Durru Shehvar Hospital

Published - July 20, 2024 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A consumer commission dismissed a case of medical negligence against Princess Durru Shehvar Children’s and General Hospital as it found inadequate evidence to support a complainant’s claim.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission - III, Hyderabad was dealing in a case in which the complainant claimed that he was not explained about root canal procedures. The procedure was done without his consent, he claimed. A payment of ₹2,000 was made but no invoice was issued. He maintained that he had recordings of conversations he had with the staff of the hospital. Dissatisfied, he went to another doctor for treatment.

For their part, the hospital stated that utmost care was taken to explain procedures in detail. A doctor informed him of root canal treatment procedures, including the number of sittings required to complete the treatment. But the complainant did not follow through with the complete treatment plan as advised.

The commission stated that there was no evidence to show that the root canal was “opened” by the hospital, and that the complainant was unable to explain where it was done. The commission stated that the complainant did not file substantial evidence and dismissed the complaint.

