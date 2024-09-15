GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Consumer commission directs Flipkart, vendor to refund for wrong product, pay compensation

Updated - September 15, 2024 06:40 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

A district consumer commission directed e-commerce platform Flipkart, and a vendor to refund ₹28,703 for delivering a wrong product, and pay compensation.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ranga Reddy, was dealing with a case filed by Morla Navya. The opposite parties were Flipkart India Private Limited and Sane Retails Private Limited.

The complainant stated that she had ordered a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G mobile phone from Flipkart for ₹28,703. However, to her surprise, she received a CP Plus Wi-Fi Home Camera worth about ₹3,000. She immediately contacted Flipkart’s customer support for a replacement or refund, but to no avail. Despite contacting the vendor, the issue remained unresolved.

Taking the the arguments and evidence placed on record, the commission noted that both the parties were absent. In an ex parte order, noting that service was deficient, the OP was directed to pay ₹28,703 to the complainant, with 9% interest. Additionally, ₹5,000 was awarded as compensation. Costs of ₹5,000 were also imposed.

The commission further directed the complainant to return the CP Plus Wi-Fi Home Camera after receiving the refund. The OP were given 45 days to comply with the order, after which the interest rate would increase to 12%.

Published - September 15, 2024 06:39 pm IST

