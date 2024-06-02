Consumer commission directs e-commerce platform to issue refund and compensate customer

A district consumer commission directed e-commerce platform Myntra to issue a refund and pay compensation after it found no evidence of orders being delivered to a customer’s delivery address.

ADVERTISEMENT

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Ranga Reddy was dealing with a complaint filed by Nanda Kumar, a resident of L B Nagar. The opposite party (OP) was Myntra Designs Pvt Ltd.

The complainant stated that he frequently placed orders on Myntra. In due course of placing orders over a period of time, he accumulated ₹2,066.92 as credit for having returned items. In January 2021, he placed three orders for garments valued at ₹6,397. After discounts and adjustment of ₹2,066.92, he was to pay ₹277.08.

ADVERTISEMENT

A few days later, he received emails stating that the orders were delivered to the address as mentioned. Contrary to this claim, the complainant stated that he received no such deliveries. He then lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police of the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate but there was no outcome.

For their part, the OP rejected all allegations. The company stated that their logistics team shared written confirmation which showed that the complainant had received the deliveries. Signed receipts were also available. They contended that the complainant had not produced any evidence to support his claims.

Taking the arguments and evidence placed on record, the Commission noted that the complainant had sent an email to the OP raising the issue. In the email, the complainant alleged that he was cheated by the OP. The OP responded by stating that proof was attached. However, the commission noted that no such proof was enclosed with the email.

The exhibits filed by the OP did not prove signatures or any identity of the complainant. The OP had not filed any documents to prove the delivery of the products as ordered by the complainant.

Treating this as deficiency in service, the Commission directed the OP to refund ₹2,067 with 12% per annum interest and pay ₹5,000 as compensation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.