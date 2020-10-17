Consume boiled water, hot food: Eatala

Out of around 2000 people at rain rehabilitation centres in Telangana who showed symptoms of COVID-19, as many as 19 tested positive for coronavirus. They were taken to the State government hospitals for treatment. Taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 has become difficult for people who are stuck in inundated localities. Besides, it carries heavy risk of water-borne diseases.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender on Saturday held a review on public health measures taken during the recent flood and its aftermath. Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao and other officials informed him that 165 health camps were organised at localities affected by rain. Some camps were held throughout the day. A doctors, two staff nurses and a supporting staff were posted in each camp.

People who were rescued from submerged localities and brought to rehabilitation centres were checked for fever, coronavirus, and other health conditions which could arise out of the prevailing situation. Masks and sanitisers were given to those at the rehabilitation centres. The Health department also organised 46 mobile health camps. If any one was detected with fever or other condition, medicines were provided to them.

Mr Rajender stressed that people should be made aware of the diseases that could arise because of contaminated water. Since there were chances for water and food to be contaminated, Mr Rajender urged people to consume boiled and filtered water and hot food.