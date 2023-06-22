HamberMenu
Consultant for World Bank visits horticulture university in Telangana’s Siddipet

June 22, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - SIDDIPET

The Hindu Bureau

Poliakov, consultant for World Bank and Food and Agriculture Organisation for international economics, impact evaluation and international trade economic estimation, visited Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU) in Mulugu on Thursday.

Dr. Poliakov said the effectiveness and efficiency of research and extension technology dissemination, its scope for farmers and partnerships in agriculture is very important and it supports the financial self-sufficiency of any university. Hence, the ultimate goal is to develop and optimise this system. He took great interest in the technology and extension activities followed by the university.

University vice-chancellor Dr. B. Neeraja Prabhakar briefed him on the activities carried out in education, research and extension activities.

University officers A. Bhagavan (registrar and director of research), A. Kiran Kumar (dean of horticulture, comptroller and director of extension); M. Rajasekhar (dean of PG studies and dean of student affairs); and Natarajan Shinivasan (controller of examinations) participated.

