Construction workers at IITH in agitation mode

Tension prevailed for some time near the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IITH) on Wednesday when hundreds of workers came out, demanding that they be sent back to their native places. At one point, they pelted a patrolling vehicle with stones, injuring three officials, including an ASI. As a precautionary measure, heavy police force was mobilised and kept on the premises where about 2,400 workers are staying, working in L&T and Shapoorji Pallonji.

Situation came under control when MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy, Collector M. Hanumantha Rao and Superintendent of Police S. Chandrasekhar Reddy held discussions with the workers and pacified them.

According to the police, a large number of workers, migrants from different parts of the country, are involved in the construction activity of the institute. Alleging that they had not been paid for the past three months, the workers gathered and raised slogans against the contractor. They also alleged that the food supplied to them was not of good quality and showed the heaps of food thrown into the dustbin on the premises. Even the toilets were in the worst condition, they said.

As the condition was going out of control, one of the contractors informed the police. A large number of police personnel, including SP S. Chandrasekhar Reddy, rushed to the spot.

By the time the police reached there, the number of workers gathered had increased manifold and some of the agitators resorted to stone-throwing. Three police officers were injured in the attack and shifted to a hospital.

Police brought the situation under control by using force. Later, police pacified the agitators with some of them taken to the Collectorate for discussions.

“We have sorted the issue amicably. The pending wages for the workers for the past two months would be paid by Thursday evening. Representatives of the construction companies have accepted that. The work would commence the day after tomorrow,” the MLA, the Collector and the SP told reporters after the meeting.

The Collector said many of the workers wanted to go to their native places but due to lockdown they were not allowed.