ADVERTISEMENT

Construction worker arrested on murder charge

Published - October 23, 2024 07:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP) along with the Railway Police Force (RPF) arrested a person alleged to be behind the murder of a habitual property offender near the Secunderabad railway station late on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subhash Baheshwar, 39, a construction worker, was nabbed near Sitafalmandi Railway Station on Wednesday after the police identified him through CCTV camera footage of the crime scene. The deceased Nisad Ram Sanai alias Kanada Raju, 37, died after Baheshwar attacked him multiple times with a stick near platform 10 of the railway station.

The body was discovered by an RPF official during regular patrolling on Monday morning. The Fingerprint Bureau identified the deceased as Nisad Ram Sanai, a habitual property offender, who was booked by several police stations in Hyderabad.

Investigation revealed that Nisad was assaulting Subhash for several days and robbed him multiple times. A week prior to the murder, Nisad robbed Subhash’s weekly salary by threatening to kill him, the police said. Angered Subhash found Nisad loitering around platform 10 in an intoxicated state around 10 p.m. on October 20 and attacked him with a stick.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US