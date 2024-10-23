Construction worker arrested on murder charge

The Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP) along with the Railway Police Force (RPF) arrested a person alleged to be behind the murder of a habitual property offender near the Secunderabad railway station late on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Subhash Baheshwar, 39, a construction worker, was nabbed near Sitafalmandi Railway Station on Wednesday after the police identified him through CCTV camera footage of the crime scene. The deceased Nisad Ram Sanai alias Kanada Raju, 37, died after Baheshwar attacked him multiple times with a stick near platform 10 of the railway station.

The body was discovered by an RPF official during regular patrolling on Monday morning. The Fingerprint Bureau identified the deceased as Nisad Ram Sanai, a habitual property offender, who was booked by several police stations in Hyderabad.

Investigation revealed that Nisad was assaulting Subhash for several days and robbed him multiple times. A week prior to the murder, Nisad robbed Subhash’s weekly salary by threatening to kill him, the police said. Angered Subhash found Nisad loitering around platform 10 in an intoxicated state around 10 p.m. on October 20 and attacked him with a stick.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.