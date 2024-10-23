GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Construction worker arrested on murder charge

Published - October 23, 2024 07:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Secunderabad Government Railway Police (GRP) along with the Railway Police Force (RPF) arrested a person alleged to be behind the murder of a habitual property offender near the Secunderabad railway station late on Sunday.

Subhash Baheshwar, 39, a construction worker, was nabbed near Sitafalmandi Railway Station on Wednesday after the police identified him through CCTV camera footage of the crime scene. The deceased Nisad Ram Sanai alias Kanada Raju, 37, died after Baheshwar attacked him multiple times with a stick near platform 10 of the railway station.

The body was discovered by an RPF official during regular patrolling on Monday morning. The Fingerprint Bureau identified the deceased as Nisad Ram Sanai, a habitual property offender, who was booked by several police stations in Hyderabad.

Investigation revealed that Nisad was assaulting Subhash for several days and robbed him multiple times. A week prior to the murder, Nisad robbed Subhash’s weekly salary by threatening to kill him, the police said. Angered Subhash found Nisad loitering around platform 10 in an intoxicated state around 10 p.m. on October 20 and attacked him with a stick.

Published - October 23, 2024 07:21 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.