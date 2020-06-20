Construction of Rythu Vedikas to mobilise ryots gains momentum

As part of its move to empower the farming community, particularly those with landholding, by educating them on the emerging practices and providing information on markets, the State government has speeded up the process of construction of Rythu Vedikas, platforms to mobilise farmers, with an estimated cost of about ₹575 crore.

A total of 2,604 Rythu Vedikas have been planned to be constructed at a cost of ₹22 lakh each with facilities, including a meeting hall with about 250 members seating capacity, an office room and other basic amenities. In response to a call given by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, over 100 philanthropist families have come forward to bear the expenditure so that the platforms could be named after their parents/family members. At some places, farmers have come forward to donate the land for the purpose.

Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy said the Rythu Vedikas would act as decision making centres at cluster-level on the choice of crops to be raised and commanding good rate for the produce. “The farming community has been unorganised so far but the Rythu Vedikas would mobilise them as a force to reckon with,” the Minister said adding that the platforms would evolve into centres of collective decisions at cluster-level.

The Rythu Bandhu Samithis at mandal level would play an active role in the construction of the Rythu Vedikas, which are planned to be built with funds from Agriculture Department and also linking with Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. The government has plans to open as many Rythu Vedikas as possible during Dasara festivities this year to mobilise farmers at cluster-level covering 5,000 acres of land under cultivation.

Mr. Niranjan Reddy laid foundation stone for the construction of Rythu Vedikas at several places in Wanaparthy district on Saturday. He announced that the Rythu Vedikas at Wanaparthy and Pangal would be constructed with his personal funds in the memory of his parents. He conducted ground-breaking ceremonies for the construction of the platforms at Chandapur, Sawayigudem, Peddagudem, Nagavaram and other places.

In Narayanpet district, Minister for Excise V. Srinivas Goud along with Kodangal MLA Patnam Narender Reddy laid foundation stone for the construction of Rythu Vedika at Kosigi.