Constitute ward committees for ward-level governance, FGG tells Minister

May 04, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Forum for Good Governance (FGG) has addressed a letter to Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao to take steps for constituting ward committees in GHMC to achieve the aim of decentralisation and ward-level governance, rather than delegating responsibilities to officials as enunciated by the Minister, during a meeting on Wednesday.

Ward committees should have been formed after GHMC elections in December 2020, which has not been done for the last three years.

As per Article 243-S of the Constitution of India, ward committees should be constituted with local residents and those from grass roots level organisations, and the GHMC Act too, has provisions for ward committees consisting of local resident welfare associations, senior citizens, people from slum areas, and other such groups.

Corporator of the ward should be the chairperson of the committee and an officer of the corporation recommended by the Commissioner, the secretary.

Officers from the line departments, including Town Planning, Engineering, Sanitation, Entomology, water works and others, are obliged to attend the meeting to listen to the issues faced at the ward level and resolve them.

Functions of the ward committees include taking up issues pertaining to sanitation, solid waste management, tree plantation, unauthorised constructions, encroachments, and others. The committees also ensure maintenance of drainage systems, distribution of water supply, minor repairs to roads and footpaths, implementation of poverty alleviation programmes, preparation of annual ward development plan, and assistance in implementation of all government programmes at the ward level.

Watch dog

Ward committees act as bridges between people and the corporation and work to make administration of ULBs more transparent, time bound and accountable, besides acting as a watch dog in corruption-free execution of works, the letter noted.

The latest proposal by the Minister for ward level governance through officials is not acceptable as it totally eliminates people’s involvement in urban governance, it said.

GHMC is already facing shortage of staff and the proposal for deployment of 10 officials in each ward along with an official of the rank of Assistant Municipal Commissioner in supervisory position would not be feasible.

In all the municipalities and corporations of the State, ward committees have been formed, and are working. That being the case, the letter sought to know why GHMC was denied the same.