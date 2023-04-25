Constituency-level plenaries of BRS give direction to party ranks in poll year

April 25, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Assembly constituency-level plenaries of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) were held in all the 119 constituencies in the State on Tuesday with an estimated 4 lakh active workers and elected representatives of the party from Gram Panchayat participating.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, who participated in the Sircilla constituency meeting, stated that development and welfare schemes being implemented by the BRS government and failures of the Centre, including discrimination being meted out to Telangana, were discussed at length and resolutions were adopted.

He asked all the active members of the party to take the message from the meetings and the issues discussed widely to people as some of them could develop misgivings following misinformation being spread by Opposition parties.

“The meetings were held like a celebration in a cordial atmosphere with over 3,000 delegates attending,” Mr. Rama Rao said, thanking legislators, constituency in-charges and party observers, for making them a success.

The common resolutions adopted, included agriculture and farmers’ welfare measures, social security pensions, welfare and development of SC, ST, BC and Minorities and steps on women’s development, education, health, employment, Palle and Pattana Pragathi and “anti-people policies of the Centre” such as dilution of MGNREGS, price rise, attempts to pressure State to fix meters to agricultural pump-sets and others.

In Banswada, Assembly Speaker and MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy said that the constituency had received over ₹10,000 crore since 2014 for welfare. However, some parties were acting blind on the work done so far, he said, adding that he would soon organise a photo exhibition in Banswada on work done since 2014.

In Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s constituency in Gajwel, Minister T. Harish Rao and Forest Development Corporation chairman V. Pratap Reddy said that visit of national and international delegates to Gajwel to witness the development achieved was an indication of progress made by the State. They alleged that the Governor had obstructed further development of Gajwel by delaying the Forest University Bill.

In Siddipet, Mr. Harish Rao said that Telangana reaching the top position in cultivation of paddy in Rabi in the country was possible due to the Chief Minister’s toil behind Kaleshwaram project.

At Kallur in Sattupalli constituency, MP V. Ravichandra and MLA S. Venkata Veeraiah said that the Chief Minister had deposited water to the State as parents do for their children by depositing money in banks or by earning properties or assets.

Council chairman and MLC G. Sukender Reddy, Ministers A. Indrakaran Reddy, S. Niranjan Reddy, G. Jagadish Reddy, V. Prashanth Reddy, P. Ajay Kumar, V. Srinivas Goud, E. Dayakar Rao, and Md. Mahmood Ali, participated in the meetings.