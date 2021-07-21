Constant drizzle drenches city

HYDERABAD

21 July 2021 21:05 IST

Madhapur, Sardar Mahal and Asifnagar record the highest rainfall

Overcast sky and dim weather with steady drizzle marked the whole of Wednesday in the city of Hyderabad.

Though the rain was not heavy at any point of time, it sprinkled continuously across the city since early morning, with no sight of the sun. It being a holiday, people largely remained indoors.

It rained the highest in Madhapur, Sardar Mahal and Asifnagar, with the automatic weather stations recording over 10 millimetres of rainfall in all the three areas.

Bahadurpura, Shaikpet, Ramachandrapuram, Rajendranagar, Balanagar, Khajaguda, Khairatabad, Patancheru, West Marredpally, Chandangar, Banjara Hills, Kapra, Qutbullahpur, Saroornagar, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Ameerpet, Bandlaguda, Uppal, and several other areas recorded considerable rainfall.

Meteorology department predicted generally cloudy sky, light to moderate rain or thundershowers in parts of the city on Thursday too.

Heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rains were forecast in isolated places of districts such as Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu and Bhadradri Kothagudem while the remaining districts too may experience heavy rains over isolated places.