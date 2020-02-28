Constable suspended for ‘high-handedness’

SANGAREDDY

28 February 2020 00:13 IST

Police register two cases against unspecified number of people

Acting on the strong backlash, and on the directions issued by Home Minister Mahmood Ali, the Police Department suspended N. Sridhar, the constable who kicked S. Chandrasekhar, father of Inter student who committed suicide in Narayana Junior College two days ago.

The video of the policeman kicking the girl’s father went viral on the social media.

TRS working president and Minister K T Rama Rao tweeted: “Showing empathy in times of grief such as this is the basic courtesy that is expected of government departments.”

He requested the Home Minister and Telangana DGP to review the insensitive handling by these policemen.

On Thursday, Medak Superintendent of Police Chandana Deepti suspended Sridhar and orders were issued to this effect.

Meanwhile, police registered two cases, one under Patancheru police station limits and another one under BDL Banur police stations limits against unspecified number of people for obstructing the police from performing their duty. Police said that they might be in a position to identify the people involved only after going through the video footage.

Meanwhile, the police of BDL Banur have registered a case against Kota Durga Raj, national coordinator of National Students Union of India (NSUI) under Section 41 (A) of CrPC for obstructing the police. He was asked to appear before the police or court whenever summoned.

The Balala Hakkula Sangham lodged a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission over the police excess in the incident.

According to Ch. Achutya Rao of Balala Hakkula Sangham, the SHRC called for report from the SP before March 27.