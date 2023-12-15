Constable shoots family, self in a murder-suicide bid in Siddipet

December 15, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An Armed Reserve (AR) constable, posted as gunman of Siddipet District Collector, fired four rounds from his service revolver killing his wife and two children before shooting himself to death. Police said that the murder-suicide bid is suspected to be because of financial issues faced by the family.

Siddipet Police Commissioner N. Swetha said that 35-year-old Akula Naresh, was a 2013 batch constable and was residing with his 30-year-old wife A. Chaitanya, five-year-old daughter and six-year-old son, at Ramunipatla village of Chinnakodur mandal in Siddipet.

“The neighbours found the four bodies in the bedroom, with all of them fully dressed. Naresh was in his safari shirt and trousers, his wife was wearing a saree and the children were in their school uniform. We are trying to ascertain what transpired between 8.30 a.m. and around 11.15 a.m. when the area locals heard the four rounds of revolver,” said the Commissioner of Police, adding that no suicide note was found at the scene of offence. Preliminary enquiry revealed that Naresh had some financial issues, said the official.

Based on the dial-100 call, a police team reached the spot and shifted the body for post-mortem examination. A case was booked and a probe was launched.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001)

