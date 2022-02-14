Constable felicitated by C V Anand

Punjagutta traffic constable who jumped into flames and saved the life of a woman and her 13-year-old daughter on Saturday was felicitated by Hyderabad Commissioner of Police C V Anand on Monday.

“B. Sravan Kumar risked his life and responded swiftly. This is a courageous act. He has put duty above himself and every police personnel in the Commissionerate should emulate the same.” Mr. Anand said.

Mr. Sravan rescued Maheshwari and her daughter Mounika who were stranded on the fourth floor of a building that caught fire.

“On Saturday, around 3.30 p.m., when I was on my regular patrolling duty, heard an alert message through VHF about a fire accident in Jubilee medical hall building and reached the spot. Moved by the fact that two lives are in imminent danger, I quickly rescued them without giving a thought about the risk to my own life,” the constable said.